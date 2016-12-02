Newborn girl found abandoned near temple

more-in

: A newborn girl, estimated to be not more than two-day-old, was found abandoned by the steps of a temple in south-west Delhi's Todapur in the early hours of Thursday.

Her parents could not be traced till Thursday night.

According to the police, the baby, who was wrapped in a bedsheet, had been left near the steps of the Shani temple in Todapur. The temple priest and some labourers heard the baby cry and called up the police at 2.30 a.m., said a senior police officer.

Critical condition

She was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in critical condition. The baby’s condition improved by evening, the police said. Hospital authorities said the baby was stable and that they were conducting further tests.“We are now conducting a series of tests to see if the baby is fit for adoption,” said Aarti Maria from the hospital.

The area where the infant was found abandoned is not under CCTV surveillance and it is not known to how long she was lying out in the cold, the police said.

They are looking for the child’s parents and trying to ascertain whether they had a role in abandoning her or not.

The police added that they had received offers from at least four persons to help the newborn.

“We have registered a case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code at Inderpuri police station. The baby is healthy and responding well,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surender Kumar.