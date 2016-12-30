Newborn found abandoned

more-in

A newborn girl was found abandoned in a box at an isolated place in Sikhopur village here on Wednesday.

The baby was found wrapped in clothes inside a cardboard box. She was spotted by some locals taking a stroll in the area around 9 p.m. They brought the matter to the notice of the sarpanch, who informed the police immediately.

Station House Officer of Kherki Dhaula police station Yashwant Yadav said the baby was taken to the civil hospital. She is estimated to be two-three days old.

Mr. Yadav said the locals were interrogated and information was being sought from neighbouring hospitals and villages in an attempt to locate the girl’s parents.