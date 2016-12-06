New water bodies to be developed, says DJB

more-in

New water bodies will be developed across the Capital to boost water supply, starting with two in Dwarka by summer 2017, the Delhi Jal Board decided on Monday.

Speaking after a Board meeting, DJB chairperson Kapil Mishra said that two water bodies spanning 35 acres will be developed in Dwarka using recycled water from the Pappan Kalan treatment plant by July or August 2017. After that, similar water bodies will be developed in Rithala, Rohini Sector-25, Nilothi and Kondli.

Waiver to stay

“We will be able to add 10 to 15 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the daily supply with the two water bodies in Dwarka,” said Mr. Mishra.

The Board also decided to extend the waiver on late payment surcharge for commercial connections and the scheme for regularisation of water connections in unauthorised colonies by two months till January 31, 2017.

“We have increased the number of metered connections to 19.54 lakh - the highest its ever been. We will be encouraging more people to join the metered network by extending the scheme,” said Mr. Mishra.

Another decision of the Board was to abolish infrastructure charges for commercial connections and coming up with two fixed slabs for development charges. “We have made getting a commercial water connection simpler. Apart from abolishing infrastructure charges, we have fixed the development charge. It will be Rs.45,000 for properties upto 50,000 square metre and Rs.1 lakh for those above 50,000 sq.m,” the DJB chairperson said.

The Board also cleared infrastructure projects worth Rs.400 crore for 15 Assembly constituencies.

Note ban hits projects

However, Mr. Mishra said that ongoing projects and preparations for summer 2017 would be hit if the effects of demonetisation continued for another 10 to 15 days. “Projects of repair and maintenance have been affected as petty contractors don’t have the cash to pay daily labourers. For instance, we have 3,000 booster pumps to supply water in south Delhi. We are not able to repair them and are having to buy new ones,” said Mr. Mishra.