New parking lot to come up in Rajendra Nagar

Parking for visitors to the busy Rajendra Nagar will be eased, with a new facility being planned by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Multi-level parking

Rajendra Nagar councillor Rajesh Bhatia told the Standing Committee on Wednesday that a multi-level parking to accommodate 900 cars would be set up near the Karol Bagh metro station.

He added that the parking structure would have eight levels, with three underground floors. Covering an area of 4,261 square metres, the new parking lot would cost Rs.92.34 crore, he said.

Space for 300 cars

Till the construction of the new facility is completed, space for 300 cars would be available on the surface level at that site, Mr. Bhatia told the Standing Committee during a special discussion on the budget.