New panel to shortlist names for AIIMS director next week

The newly constituted five-member panel will meet here next week to shortlist names from the list of 53 candidates who have applied for the post of director of AIIMS.

Committee members

The committee comprises R Chidambaram, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister; Soumya Swaminathan, the Department of Health Research Secretary; Jagdish Prasad, the Director General of Health Services; and Yogesh Tyagi, the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor. The meeting of the panel, approved by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), will be chaired by Health Secretary C. K. Mishra.

“The Health and Family Welfare Secretary, the chairman of the search-cum-selection committee, will hold the meeting on January 6 at 11 a.m. in his chamber at Nirman Bhawan,” read a communiqué sent to the director of AIIMS by Ministry of Health director Rabindra Prasad.

The AIIMS administration has received 53 applications, including 35 from candidates outside the institution.

Allegations of nepotism

“Members of the new search-cum-selection committee will shortlist a few names, which will then have to be approved by the institute body before being sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by the Prime Minister for final approval,” said a senior AIIMS official.

The Prime Minister’s Office had last week ordered reconstitution of the search panel based on DoPT guidelines amid allegations of nepotism.

A committee under the chairmanship of Health Minister J. P. Nadda was previously constituted to select the new director for AIIMS. — PTI