New lease of life for 6

The Noida police and a city-based hospital created two green corridors to give a new life to six people after a brain dead patient’s family donated his heart, liver, corneas and kidneys. The patient was admitted at Jaypee Hospital here.

The 16-km green corridor from the hospital till Fortis Hospital in Noida helped the team transport one kidney in 12 minutes. The 32-km distance till Max Hospital in Saket to transport the heart was covered in 25 minutes. Mumbai resident Satish Tawde (40) had come to Delhi on an official trip when he complained of uneasiness. He was admitted to Jaypee Hospital on Friday and the diagnosis revealed a subarachnoid haemorrhage. He was declared brain dead on Saturday morning.

Following instructions by the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation, a liver, a kidney and the corneas were transplanted at Jaypee Hospital itself.

Police glad to help

Noida Superintendent of Police Dinesh Yadav told The Hindu: “We policemen do a lot of work to maintain law and order daily. However, on Saturday, it gave us immense pleasure to contribute towards saving six lives.”

