Nepal cyclists on mission to promote green practices

: From navigating the mountains of Nepal to the chaotic streets of Chandni Chowk, three cyclists from the Himalayan nation are travelling across South Asia to promote environment-friendly practices.

Activists take off

Environmental activist Anish Dhakal and social workers Dilip Chhetri and Nirmal Baral are in Delhi this week on their way across India. Starting from Mahendra Nagar near the India-Nepal border on December 30, 2016, the three have cycled their way through Uttar Pradesh to reach the Capital on January 4. Before that, they had cycled across Nepal starting November 12.

Tour of Delhi

Since reaching Delhi, they have cycled all around the city, interacting with people and encouraging them to stop using plastic products.

“We were near India Gate when some people stopped us and wanted to know what we were doing. We have had a very good experience with people, despite the traffic in Delhi,” said Mr. Dhakal.

With flags of Nepal and India on their cycles, the three have been engaging with locals wherever they go.

People encouraging

While they usually spend the night in tents pitched near police stations or post offices, in Delhi they’re staying at an ashram in Punjabi Bagh till they leave for Kolkata later this week.

“It’s been a big challenge to ride cycles in the city, but people see our flags and the banners that we carry, so they move aside and give us way,” said Mr. Chhetri.

Cover all continents

With the message of adopting green practices, the three cyclists will be travelling to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They plan on covering all the continents in five years’ time.

“We are all guests on this planet for 80 to 90 years so we should give back to it, rather than just taking,” said Mr. Dhakal.