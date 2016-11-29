Necessary relaxations given where needed: HC

more-in

Reserving judgment on a plea seeking relaxation of the Rs.2.5 lakh withdrawal limit for weddings, the Delhi High court on Monday said the government has given relaxation wherever necessary.

“Relaxation has already been given wherever it is necessary,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini said.

The Bench was hearing a petition, which has also sought a direction to accept the old Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes for paying fines and court fee till December end.

‘To guard against misuse’

Additional Solicitor-General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, said the government has already given certain exemptions, but some restraints were necessary to guard against misuse. “We cannot have an unmeasured and uncanalised situation. We have given exemptions. For weddings, if we will not put conditions, anybody can get a marriage card printed and go to the bank to withdraw Rs.2.5 lakh,” Mr. Jain told the Bench.

In his plea, petitioner Birender Sangwan termed as “arbitrary” the guidelines seeking a detailed list of persons to whom the cash withdrawn is proposed to be paid for the marriage and a declaration from them that they do not have a bank account.

“Customary donations”

The counsel said that the cap of Rs.2.5 lakh withdrawal for marriages should be relaxed, as there were various “customary donations” which one gives during the ceremony. On the issue of payment of court fee, the Bench asked Mr. Jain: “What do you say about the cost or fines imposed by courts? Can’t it be paid in cash in old currency notes?”

He replied: “Old currency notes are accepted for paying court fee.” The petitioner also sought some relaxation for the parents of the bride and groom to withdraw money as per requirements. The Bench said it will pass orders on Tuesday.