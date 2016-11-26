Najeeb’s mother moves HC to trace her son

more-in

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s mother Fatima Nafees sought the Delhi High Court’s help on Friday in tracing her son.

Ms. Nafees urged the court to issue directions to the Delhi Police and the government to produce her son before the court.

A Bench of Justices G. S. Sistani and Vinod Goel issued notices to the Delhi government and the police.

It also directed the police to file a status report within three days.

Najeeb, 27, went missing on October 15 following an on-campus scuffle, allegedly with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the night before.

Najeeb’s mother has sought setting up of a “court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT)” to take over the investigation from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

‘No progress’

In her plea, Ms. Nafees said her son was beaten up by members of the ABVP, “which is affiliated to the RSS and closely connected with the BJP, which is the party in power at the Centre. And since the Delhi Police comes under the control of the Centre, it is not likely that any progress will be made in the investigation”.

Ms. Nafees has also sought criminal prosecution against the persons involved in the alleged assault of her son.