Najeeb’s mother marches to Parliament

After knocking on the doors of various people in the position of power for nearly two months, Najeeb Ahmed’s mother Fatima Nafees called for a march to Parliament from Mandi House on Wednesday.

Public show of support

In the largest public show of support since Najeeb went missing on October 15, the march was attended by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, activist and political leaders from the Samajwadi Party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Janata Dal (United) and other minority institutions. There was also a large contingent from Badaun, Najeeb’s home town. The Delhi Police put up barricades on Sansad Marg to prevent protesters from reaching Parliament and enforced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the venue.

Addressing the gathering from where the barricades had been put up, Ms. Nafees thanked all those who had participated in the march and continued to support her efforts to find her son. “People, irrespective of their religious beliefs, are here to fight against atrocity. I hope you will continue to stand by me until he is found.”

Samajwadi Party MP from Badaun Dharmendra Yadav said he had tried to raise the issue in Parliament in the current session. However, he added, the issue could not be discussed in the House due to demonetisation deadlock.

Commotion

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the government needed to listen to a mother’s cries and see her pain, and do all that it can to find Najeeb and punish the guilty. The rally was attended by a large number of AIMIM supporters. The members, who were carrying flags, caused a commotion at the start of the rally by trying to take photos with Najeeb’s mother. This made members of Najeeb’s family step away from the rally along with Ms. Nafees to protect her from the commotion. They rejoined the group once a human chain was formed around her to protect her from the swelling crowd.

Saying that the issue was not only about Najeeb but also a reflection of the control the government is trying to have on educational institutions and the state of democracy in the country, JD(U) MP Ali Anwar Ansari expressed solidarity with Najeeb’s family.

The JNU Students’ Union was critical of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar’s statement questioning the agitation over seeking justice for Najeeb as the police were doing their job. “When even the High Court has pulled up the Delhi Police and the JNU Vice-Chancellor for not being serious about finding Najeeb, how can the Minister make such a statement,” asked JNUSU president Mohit Pandey.