NSG commandos may march on R-Day

For the first time in the history of Republic Day celebrations, the ‘black cat’ commandos of the elite counter-terror force NSG may march down Rajpath on January 26.

Officials said a decision in this regard has been taken after a meeting between the Union Home and Defence Ministries, following which the National Security Guard (NSG) headquarters has begun preparations to choose a contingent of about 60 commandos to showcase its prowess and commando-style fast march past.

First time

“This would be the first time when the federal contingency force would participate in the Republic Day events by marching down Rajpath. The first clearances have been issued and hopefully the NSG contingent will march,” they said.

Once at Rajpath, the ‘black cats’ will reflect a dashing sheen to the parade as they will be dressed in their trademark black overalls, balaclava headgear and special assault rifles MP-5 along with the iconic commando dagger.

Special forces

Till now, the troops of Army’s Special Forces were the only commando force to take part in the Rajpath during the January 26 celebrations.

The NSG contingent is expected to include commandos from both the army and paramilitary-based units of the force, stationed at their garrison in Manesar near here.

However, it is expected that like last year, some regular paramilitary contingents may not be included this time too. While the Border Security Force camel and band contingent has been given a go-ahead for the parade that straddles down from the citadel of power at Raisina hills to the 17th century-built monument Red Fort, the contingent of border guarding Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) may miss the show. — PTI