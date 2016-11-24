NOTES-STUDENT

more-in

No money for exam fee, teen hangs self

An 18-year-old student allegedly committed suicide after failing to get money for his examination fee in Mawai Buzurg village of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that Suresh had been standing in queue for the past several days to withdraw money from the bank but had not many any success. After returning empty-handed from the bank on Tuesday, he hanged himself.

On hearing of the suicide, villagers threw stones at the bank. The teenager’s family said he was a B.Sc second-year student in Panchnehi Degree College and had to submit the fees by Wednesday. A case has been lodged and an investigation has been initiated, the police said. On Monday, a four-year-old child had died inside a bank compound after her father had failed to withdraw money for her treatment in Tindwari police station area. — PTI