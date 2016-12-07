NGT seeks list of hazardous industries

more-in

The National Green Tribunal has said that industrial units operating in residential areas are one of the major contributors to air pollution in the Capital and has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit complete list of hazardous units located in Vishwas Nagar area here.

Plea seeks closure

The Tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a resident, S.N. Rohatgi, against industrial units operating in the area. The plea sought immediate closure of the units on the grounds that they were causing air and noise pollution.

“We direct the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to place before us a list of polluting and hazardous industries in Vishwas Nagar and to apprise us as to the classification of polluting and hazardous industries,’’ a Bench headed by Justice U.D. Salvi said. The Bench had earlier sought BSES Yamuna’s response over snapping of electricity supply to such units, ordered DPCC to categorise industries on the basis of pollution caused by them.

Demand for survey

During the proceedings, the lawyer appearing for association of industries in Vishwas Nagar, apprised the Bench about the Delhi HC order directing appointment of a committee to carry out a survey and decide whether all such industries should be moved out or not.

The matter is now listed for next hearing on December 21.