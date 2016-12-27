NGT notice to ministries on plea by six children

more-in

Affected by alarming levels of air pollution in west Delhi, six children have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT), prompting it to seek a reply from the Central and Delhi governments.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the Ministries of Environment and Urban Development, the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority, the Central Pollution Control Board and others, seeking their replies in two weeks. The matter is listed for next hearing on January 27.

Time-bound action plan

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Umesh Kumar, Aditi Bhardwaj, Abdul Razzaq, Harsh Dahiya, Prince Lakra and Vivekanand through their legal guardians seeking directions to prepare a time-bound action plan to curb pollution in Mundka and Kirari.

The plea, filed through advocates Rahul Choudhary and Meera Gopal, states that the presence of thousands of industries in the already over-congested area has worsened the condition.

“In addition to industrial pollutants, heavy vehicular movement is also witnessed in the area, particularly due to presence of commercial area with big godowns warehouses, which has further affected ambient air quality and the environment. It is submitted that there is negligible green lung or buffer in the whole stretch to absorb the pollution. Also, the tree count in the area is very low...,” the plea states.

There were around 50 schools in the area, with more than one lakh students. Of these students, many suffer from breathing problems especially during winters, as polluting gases concentrate during this period. — PTI