NGT grants MoEF time to file documents

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday allowed the plea of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) seeking time to file documents in pleas challenging a notification exempting real estate projects from obtaining prior environmental clearance.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar asked the MoEF to file additional documents by February 7. “The MoEF wishes to file some documents relevant for deciding the matter. We permit MoEF to file additional documents by Tuesday,” it said. The Ministry had sought two weeks’ time to file an affidavit and other documents to justify amending a notification published in December 2016, exempting building and construction projects from the process of environment impact assessment and prior environmental clearance. The green panel had earlier refused to stay the December 9, 2016, notification by the MoEF and issued notice to the ministries of Environment and Forests and Urban Development while seeking their reply. The tribunal was hearing several pleas, including one filed by the Society for Protection of Environment and Biodiversity seeking quashing of the December 9 notification on the ground that it was in contravention to the provisions of the EIA notification, 2006, and Environment Protection Act, 1986.A similar plea filed by former scientist Mahendra Pandey, through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, is being heard together. —PTI