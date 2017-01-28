NGT clears way for vintage car rally

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally to be held by agreeing to make an exception to its order that banned vehicles older than 15 years from plying on Delhi roads.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar granted permission to organise the seventh edition of the rally in the Capital next month.

“We permit this rally as a one-time event from February 17 to 19,’’ the Bench said.

The order came on a plea filed by Madan Mohan, founder trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust and organiser of the auto show. He has proposed to organise the event to raise funds for spastic children.

As many as 75 vintage and classic cars from India, 15 cars and 25 bikes from other countries are expected to be on display.

‘Maharaja’ cars

Also, exclusive ‘Maharaja’ cars are scheduled to participate in the three-day event.

Event to begin on Feb 17

The rally, with the theme ‘motivation is what keeps you going’, is scheduled to be flagged off from the Red Fort on February 17 and culminate at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, followed by a ceremonial drive, the plea said.

“The application is being filed for clarification or exemption from the NGT’s order dated November 26, 2014, with regard to its applicability to vintage car rally for participation in the the seventh edition of ‘21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show-2017’ to be held from February 17 to 19,” the plea said.

Supporting a cause

Filed through advocate P V Raghunandan, it also said: “It is pertinent to mention here that in the rallies held in the past, spastic and blind children have been associated and have benefited from the same as they not only took part in the rally, but also received part of the proceeds from the organisers. In this rally, spastic children and blind children will be associated.’’

The petition has sought exemption from the NGT’s order of November 26, 2014, which banned from Delhi roads cars that were over 15 years old, disqualifying vintage cars from participating in any rally. Earlier, the tribunal had allowed the 5th and 6th editions of the rally by relaxing the ban.