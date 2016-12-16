NDMC seeks public suggestions for budget

more-in

For the first time, the New Delhi Municipal Council will prepare its budget with inputs from citizens, taking into account their concerns while allocating funds.

NDMC Secretary Chanchal Yadav said on Thursday that suggestions from residents as well as visitors to Lutyens’ Delhi would be incorporated into the budget for 2017-2018, which will be finalised in January.

18 categories

“The budget is made using public funds, so it should include public opinion,” she said.

Starting from Friday, people will be able to send in their suggestions till December 31 using a link on the NDMC website or a new feature on its app — NDMC 311. The ‘budget suggestions’ link allows users to pick from 18 different categories, including garbage dumps, roads, electricity and wi-fi. After selecting the category, the users can leave a suggestion.

Ms. Yadav said the feature was to collect feedback, not address complaints. “We have our complaints mechanisms in place. This is for long-standing issues or larger concerns,” she added.

After submitting their inputs, users will be able to vote for others’ suggestions. The suggestions that get more votes will enable the NDMC to set its priorities, though all entries would be taken into account, said Ms. Yadav.

The categories of the suggestions were decided based on the analysis of a years’ worth of complaints received by the NDMC.