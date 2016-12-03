Mutilated body of man found

Chaos: People gather at the spot where the body was found in Sangam Vihar. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: de03 man

more-in

Revenge killing suspected; victim, who appears to be in his 30s, yet to be identified

: The mutilated body of a man was found in south-east Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Friday. The victim is yet to be identified.

The body, wrapped in a blanket, was spotted by a passer-by near a shop in Mangal Bazar around 6.30 a.m. He informed the police and a team rushed to the spot.

The man was found wearing a shirt and a lungi, and his face was identifiable.

He had blunt and sharp injuries all over him, and had his lower limbs chopped off, said the police. He appeared to be in his 30s.

Probe on

The body was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination. The police are waiting for the reports to establish the cause of death.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder had taken place a few hours before the body was found. The police also suspect that he was murdered somewhere else and then dumped there.

The motive of the crime appears to be revenge.

“The nature of the injuries inflicted on the man suggests that the murder was brutal. His face was smashed and his throat was slashed,” said the officer.

No CCTV inputs

He added that there were no CCTV cameras in the area where the body was found. A case of murder has been registered at the Sangam Vihar police station

This was the third time this week that an unidentified body was found in south Delhi.