Murderous assaults by stalkers jolt city

The National Capital Region was left shocked this year by two separate but similar incidents in which two women were killed by their alleged stalkers in full public view.

The CCTV footage of the incidents went viral, adding to the sense of fear dominating the minds of NCR residents, particularly women. The fact that both the incidents happened within a month of each other did not help matters.

The first of these brutal murders took place in north Delhi’s Burari on September 20 when a 22-year-old school teacher was walking to her workplace.

The victim, Karuna, had broken up with the accused, Surender, almost a year before the incident, the police had found out. But Surender had allegedly continued to stalk her.

In full public view

Matters came to head when Surender learnt that Karuna had been chatting with another man on Facebook.

The accused first warned the victim to stop before he decided to take an extreme step on a busy street. Karuna was stabbed 30 times by Surender. People walking by chose to stay away instead of helping the woman.

The CCTV footage showed the accused fearlessly taking a stroll and returning again and again to kick the dying woman. By the time the passers-by could gather courage and nab him, the woman was already dead.

The uproar over this incident hadn’t even died down when a similar attack happened on a 32-year-old woman at the busy MG Road metro station on October 24. By the time other commuters intervened, the victim, Pinki, was dead with over 30 stab wounds.

The probe revealed that the victim and her sister had even warned the accused, Jitender, to stay away, but like many similar cases of harassment, the woman had chosen not to report the matter to the police.