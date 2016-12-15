Murder accused Afghan national held

more-in

An Afghan murder accused, who had changed his identity and was set to be deported by the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), has been arrested for allegedly murdering a VISA agent in March this year.

Killed in rage

The accused, Hafizulla, and his Afghan girlfriend had allegedly stabbed the VISA agent to death in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. Hafizulla had approached the deceased, Sayed Azmarai, to help him with his VISA after he overstayed in India. But after Azmarai expressed his inability to help, Hafizulla killed the victim in a fit of rage.

While his girlfriend Mumtaz was arrested soon after, Hafizulla managed to escape.

Great escape

The investigators, who kept up the search for Hafizulla, learnt that he was hiding in Pune. Later, Hafizulla and the man allegedly harbouring him were arrested from there. On the way back to Delhi, the duo jumped off a train. The police say that though the escorting policemen gave chase, the two managed to get away.

The search for them continued over the months. The police, meanwhile, traced the man who had allegedly harboured Hafizulla in Pune.

Local trouble

It was while probing him and others believed to be in touch with Hafizulla, that the police came to know about his days of hiding in Delhi when he reportedly got involved with the girlfriend of a local man.

This man called the police, after which Hafizulla was detained. The South Delhi police team, which was on the lookout for him, contacted the investigative officer in the second case and was informed that it was not Hafizulla, but an Afghan national by the name of Ishmat Khan who had been detained.

Further probe revealed that Ishmat Khan was Hafizulla in disguise. He had been kept at a sewa kutir in Delhi and was set to be deported because of his conduct.

Once this revelation was made, the Delhi Police worked to arrest him on murder charges. He was finally arrested on Tuesday.