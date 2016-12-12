Delhi

Municipal polls: BJP to meet locals today

: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold dialogues with various sections of society in a bid to further its prospects in the upcoming municipal elections.

Meeting in Najafgarh

On Monday, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari will hold a dehat samvaad or village dialogue in Najafgarh with locals.

“Issues like use of mobile app banking, farmer compensation, land pooling, increased power tariff, and benefits of Central government schemes are likely to be discussed at the meeting,” said a party member.

