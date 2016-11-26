Mukundpur flyover opens

more-in

A signal-free, six-lane corridor was thrown open to the public at the Mukundpur Chowk on Outer Ring Road here on Friday.

The Mukundpur intersection in north Delhi sees an estimated 1.75 lakh vehicles per day. The new flyover is expected to shave four minutes off commute time on the stretch, said the government. Traffic in adjacent areas such as Burari, Mukundpur, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Peeragarhi and Mayapuri are also expected to benefit. “All traffic on National Highway-1will benefit. There will be huge savings in terms of commute time, manpower, fuel, and there would be lesser CO2 emissions. This saving is equivalent to approximately Rs.56 crore per year,” said a senior government official.

Money saved

Part of the larger 23.6-km-long Vikaspuri-Wazirabad corridor, the government said the new flyover will significantly ease traffic congestion on Outer Ring Road and NH-1.

“This is not just a flyover for faster commuting, but will provide big relief from traffic jams,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the inauguration ceremony.

The 900-metre flyover has been constructed at a cost of Rs.50 crore against its estimated cost of Rs.60 crore. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain said the government had saved about Rs.10 crore to Rs.15 crore on construction work, which began in November 2013.

Conceptualised by the previous Congress-led Sheila Dikshit government, the corridor has four components that involved the construction of several flyovers at different intersections including the Vikaspuri-Meera Bagh elevated corridor, the Mangolpuri-Madhuban Chowk elevated corridor, the Madhuban Chowk-Mukarba Chowk elevated corridor and the Mukarba Chowk-Wazirabad signal-free project.