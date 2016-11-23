Move will benefit real estate sector: Naidu

Lower prices: Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said that withdrawal of high-value currency notes would lead to stabilisation of prices. file photo

Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that demonetisation is going to benefit the country’s real estate sector.

Withdrawal of high-value currency notes will lead to stabilisation of prices and result in a ‘new normal’ in the sector, said the Minister.

“Since fixed income and salaried people are main buyers of affordable housing, this move will help affordable housing segment, where-in unaccounted transactions are almost non-extant,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that he would soon have a meeting with sector representatives to hear their point of view.

The Minister said the Centre had so far approved construction of 12,83,616 affordable houses for urban poor in 2,329 cities and towns, crossing the 12,40,968 mark approved under the 10 years of Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

Mr. Naidu, who is also the Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, said his Ministry on Tuesday cleared construction of 1,97,402 houses for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(Urban) in seven States.