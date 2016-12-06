Most workers don’t have bank account, salaries may be late

more-in

Even as more than 2,000 workers turned up to open bank accounts at a special camp at Industrial Model Township in Manesar on Monday, industrialists expressed apprehension that payment of salaries to a substantial number of their staff would be delayed this month as more than 50,000 labourers had no account and the banks were not entertaining requests to open accounts.

“The response to the account-opening camp is tremendous as salary is due later this week. We need to organise more such camps, but there is little support from the banks. We approached nine banks to hold camps, but only three of them agreed,” said Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA) joint-secretary Rajesh Gupta.

Mr. Gupta said the government should have given them at least two months to open banks accounts. “There is a sense of fear among the industrialists. We are not able to concentrate on our business and are busy holding camps for the workers,” said Mr. Gupta.

MIWA general-secretary Suman Chawla said that the workers were facing a very tough time.

‘Prefer cash’

Man Singh, a labourer, said that he would have preferred to get his salary in cash but was left with no option but to open an account. “I keep a portion of the cash with me every month for my monthly expenses and deposit the rest in my parents’ account in Uttar Pradesh. Now I will have to stand in queue first to open the account, then to withdraw the salary and again to deposit it in the account of my parents,” said Mr. Singh, who earns about Rs.8,000 a month.

Some workers complained that the banks refused to open their accounts against Aadhar cards not bearing the local address. “I had gone to a bank last week, but they refused to open the account saying that my Aadhar card had a U.P. address,” said Veerpal, another labourer.

Assistant manager of UCO Bank Pallavi Goel said that they had received over 500 applications for opening accounts at the camp and all would be opened under the Jan Dhan scheme.

Mr. Gupta, however, pointed out that Jan Dhan accounts had a withdrawal cap of Rs.10,000 per month and many workers would find this to be a problem.