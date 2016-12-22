Mixed response to Class X boards

more-in

: The decision to make Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class X board examinations compulsory again has evoked mixed reactions in the Capital. While some feel that the exam will bring back the emphasis on rote learning and will be an added pressure on students, others opine that the students will now be more serious about learning and that the quality of education will improve.

Students not serious

Kavita Dahiya, Principal, Sanjay Kuldeep Senior Secondary School says that she feels it is a very good step. “Earlier students used to get serious in Class IX itself, but since the boards were abolished students stopped taking the Class X seriously. Also, I think this will help students get their basics right,” said Ms. Dahiya. She added that another good thing is that through the uniform checking system, students will be able to decide their Class XI streams properly.

Dharam Prakash, a teacher at Pratap Singh Memorial Senior Secondary School felt that the CCE pattern was not serving the actual purpose and was not able to do justice to quality education.

“Boards will bring back the healthy competition that is needed for students, and will also help them break out of their routines,” he said.

Students and some parents felt that the board examinations bring unwanted pressure back into a student’s life.

Vidhi Dahiya, a Class IX student of Pinegrove School, Dharampur, said “I am not happy with this decision. It may be simply because boards have always been portrayed as some monster in our society, or simply because I do not want to take that much unnecessary pressure. In either case, I do not like this decision by the government.”

Experience

Ratan Shree, a child counsellor at a private institution said that though it adds a lot of pressure to students, it could let them take other competitive exams with some experience.