Missing woman traced to Capital

: A woman who had gone missing from her hometown in Odisha was traced to the Capital early last week. The police claimed she could have fallen into the trap of human traffickers near Chandni Chowk, where she was found.

The woman, a second-year BA student from Berhampur, had left home after having a fight with her father on November 9, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav. A missing persons report was registered in her hometown.

Breakthrough

A series of ATM withdrawals made in the Capital was what provided the police a crucial breakthrough in the case.

“Her father said he had received messages about the withdrawal of money from the woman’s bank account from ATMs in SP Mukherji Marg, Yamuna Park and Connaught Place from November 16 to 18. He was then asked to come to Delhi,” said Mr. Yadav.

CCTV footage from these ATMs revealed that the woman had been accompanied by a man aged about 21-22.

“Photos of the duo were shown to people in the nearby areas, and the man was identified by hawkers at the New Delhi railway station as Rupesh Gola, a taxi driver,” said Mr. Yadav.

On the trail

When Rupesh was contacted, he admitted having met the woman and making arrangements for her lodging.

He led the police to a hotel near the Chandni Chowk metro station, where she was found.

Danger averted

“The woman was determined to find a job after the fight with her father. She used to visit offices near the New Delhi railway station and Ajmeri Gate, where she could have easily fallen into the trap of traffickers,” said Mr. Yadav.