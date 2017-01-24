Missing girl found dead

more-in

A 10-year-old girl, who had gone missing a week ago, was found dead at an isolated place in Saraswati Kunj here on Monday.

The girl stayed with her family in a JJ cluster near Wazirabad village and had gone missing on January 16 under mysterious circumstances. A case of kidnapping under the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sushant Lok Police Station.

A group of boys playing cricket near the pit spotted the body on Monday around 7 p.m. and the matter was then reported to the police. “It seems that she was murdered a few hours before the body was spotted. The cause of death is not immediately known. The post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday,” said SHO (Sushant Lok) Inspector Jaswant Singh.