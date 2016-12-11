Ministry writes to States on total compliance of gutkha ban

more-in

The Central Health Ministry has written to all State governments asking them to get the necessary orders passed in compliance with the Supreme Court order and ensure that there is total adherence of the ban imposed on manufacturing and sale of gutkha and pan masala.

Clear directions

The ban order clearly states that manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of gutkha and pan masala (containing tobacco or nicotine) and any other products marketed separately having tobacco or nicotine in the final product by whatever name called, whether packaged or unpackaged and/or sold as one product, or though packaged as separate products, sold or distributed in such a manner so as to easily facilitate mixing by the consumer is prohibited.

Circumventing the ban

“To circumvent the ban on the sale of gutkha, the manufacturers are selling pan masala (without tobacco) with flavoured chewing tobacco in separate sachets but often conjoint and sold together by the same vendors from the same premises, so that consumers can buy the pan masala and flavoured chewing tobacco and mix them both and consume the same. Hence instead of the earlier “ready to consume mixes”, chewing tobacco companies are selling gutkha in twin packs to be mixed as one,’’ the order said.

Total compliance

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed all statutory authorities concerned, including health department of all States and UTs, to ensure total compliance of the ban imposed on manufacturing and sale of gutkha and pan masala with tobacco. Governments of Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have issued orders prohibiting manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of gutkha and pan masala (containing tobacco or nicotine).