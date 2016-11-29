Milkman shot dead accidentally

more-in

: A 36-year-old former Army man accidentally shot his milkman dead in south-west Delhi’s Ghumanhera village on Sunday night.

The incident happened when accused Charan Singh was out for a stroll around 8 p.m.

The victim, Siddharth, and a retired BSF officer, Ram Awatar, joined him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surender Kumar said Mr. Singh took out his licensed pistol and began showing it to the others.

Two shots fired

He fired a shot in the air, after which he turned back and allegedly fired another shot by mistake. The bullet hit Siddharth, who was walking behind him, in the chest. Siddharth’s friends took him to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital staff then informed the police. The weapon of offence has been seized.

“We are probing if this was a planned murder. We are questioning Mr. Singh’s family members as well,” said Mr. Kumar.

Case registered

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and under Section 27 of the Arms Act against Mr. Singh at the Chhawla police station.