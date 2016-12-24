Metro advisory for X-mas

more-in

On Sunday (December 25), the Delhi Metro train services will run on a single line between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Yamuna Bank to Indraprastha metro stations on lines 3/4 (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Center/Vaishali), a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said.

This is to facilitate the scheduled track maintenance work on the up line (going towards Dwarka) between these stations, which has to be undertaken during the day due to ambient temperature constraints, he added.

“During this period on Sunday, the frequency will be almost the same as per the Sunday timetable on entire lines 3/4 whereas, a shuttle train service will be provided between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations [to and fro] through down line at a frequency of eight minutes,” he said.

“For rest of the day, train services on the line will continue as per routine Sunday timetable,” he said.