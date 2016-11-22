Merchant dies while standing in queue

more-in

: A 49-year-old fruit merchant died while waiting in a queue outside a bank in south-west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Monday.

The victim, Satish Kumar, had gone to Oriental Bank of Commerce at 8 a.m. to exchange money. He was carrying Rs.48,000 in the banned currency denominations. Around 2 p.m., he called his wife Veena Rani to tell her that he was standing in a long queue and that it would take him more time to return home.

In vain

Ten minutes later, somebody called Ms. Rani from his number saying he had collapsed.

Ms. Rani then rushed to the bank with her neighbour Raghu.

“When I reached there, he was still breathing. We tried giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he didn’t regain consciousness. Someone called up the police control room in the meantime,” said Raghu.

A PCR van rushed Mr. Kumar to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A senior government official said the possible cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Ms. Rani blamed demonetisation move for her husband’s death.

“He was the only breadwinner. We don’t even have children to support me,” said the inconsolable woman.