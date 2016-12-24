Mercedes murder accused nabbed

more-in

Murder accused Shubham, who allegedly shot his 17-year-old friend in a Mercedes car near her residence in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh three days ago, was detained on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surender Kumar confirmed that Shubham had been nabbed and that the police were in the process of arresting him. So far, the investigation has been in sync with the police’s theory of the murder being the fallout of a love triangle.

Police may seek custody

However, Shubham was yet to be interrogated till late on Friday. He is likely to be produced before a court on Saturday, where the police will seek his custody to gain clarity about the motive behind the murder and the sequence of events. The murder weapon and the car have already been seized.

Sequence of events

Simran, who was shot dead on Tuesday evening, had accompanied Shubham and one Yogesh (37) for lunch in Rajouri Garden earlier that day. The trio had stopped at Dwarka while on their way back in the luxury car, which belongs to Yogesh’s father.

Once they neared Simran’s house, Yogesh went out of the car and claimed to be engaged in a conversation with Nitin, who was a friend of Simran. According to Yogesh, it was at this time that Shubham took his licensed pistol and shot the girl.

Prior to this, the victim had called her mother and claimed to be facing a problem. This telephonic conversation was one among many between the mother and daughter on the day of the incident. In an earlier call, Simran had claimed to be with Nitin. At that point, Shubham had spoken to her mother pretending to be Nitin.

The mother told the police that she had heard a bullet being fired and later saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood.

While Simran’s mother and younger brother rushed her to a hospital, Shubham fled the spot.