Mentally challenged girl gangraped

: Two persons, including a eunuch, have been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vishar.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Friday night. The accused, identified as Nisha, the eunuch, and Tara Chand, were arrested subsequently. Both the accused reside in the neighbourhood of the victim, the police said.

The girl was allegedly intercepted by Nisha from outside her residence on and taken to the former’s house where Tara Chand sexually assaulted her.

Alarm raised

Realising that she had been missing for some time, the victim’s mother raised an alarm. When neighbours started looking for her, one of the victim’s clothes was spotted outside Nisha’s house.

They then broke open the door to find the girl lying on the floor.

Locals subsequently rushed the victim to hospital and informed the police. The accused were nabbed within few hours thereon.

The police said a case of gang-rape had been registered.