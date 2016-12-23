Mehrauli murder: police clueless despite CCTV footage

A video grab of the DTTDC official being attacked in Mehrauli on Tuesday evening.

more-in

The Delhi Police is yet to identify the four men who murdered a DTTDC employee in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on Tuesday. This, despite a CCTV footage capturing the incident.

The footage was not of much help as the number plates of the suspects’ vehicles remained “hazy”. Further, the faces of the suspects were not clear. The motive behind the crime will be ascertained only after the suspects are identified.

Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP (South), however, said the police would crack the case soon. “We have some leads. We will apprehend the suspects soon,” said the officer.

Identified as 43-year-old Brij Bhushan Prasad, the victim was an assistant manager with the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

He was posted at a wine shop in Yusuf Sarai and lived with his family in the same area.

Assault was planned?

While the probe is focusing on whether he was being threatened because of his connection to the wine shop, locals say that he was a friendly man.

According to investigators, the CCTV footage indicated that the assault was planned, but that it was not executed by contract killers.