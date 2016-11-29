Mastermind, 3 others held for Qutub Minar shootout

more-in

: The Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested the alleged mastermind of the Qutub Minar shootout last year that led to one death. Three of his accomplices, who were carrying sophisticated firearms including a carbine, have also been arrested.

The police had declared a reward of Rs.50,000 on information leading to the whereabouts of prime accused Rohit Chaudhary.

His accomplice, Anil Kumar, who carried a reward of Rs.5,000 in connection with the shootout, was caught along with Rohit in the morning.

A five-star hotel employee, 24-year-old Suraj Sejwal was killed and his friend critically injured in the indiscriminate firing by over a dozen people near Qutub Minar on March 9 last year.

Encounter

Rohit, Anil, Rajesh and Ravi were caught by the Special staff of south Delhi Police at Dera Village More around 5 a.m. The accused were travelling in a car that was robbed from Gautam Buddh Nagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ishwar Singh.

Sophisticated weapons, including a carbine, four 0.32 bore pistols, two 9 mm pistols and 72 live cartridges were also recovered, Mr. Singh added.

Rohit, a 29-year-old graduate of Delhi University, has been involved in crime since his college days. Two cases of attempt to murder are registered against him at Safdarjung Enclave and Ambedkar Nagar police stations.

His accomplice, Rajesh, also has cases filed against him in connection with murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act at the Ambedkar Nagar police station.