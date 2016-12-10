Massive snarls on Delhi-Gurgaon roads, south Delhi

more-in

Commuters got stuck in massive traffic jams on the routes between Delhi and Gurgaon, as well as several parts of south Delhi from Friday evening onwards.

The Traffic Police blamed wedding celebrations for the jams, which happened as early as 7 p.m. and continued well past midnight.

“While wedding processions at many locations slowed vehicular movement, some people attending these marriages worsened the situation by driving on the wrong side of the road,” said a senior police officer.

Though traffic personnel were rushed to clear the jams, there was too much chaos on roads by the time the officers reached.

“Even those who started the problem found themselves trapped in jams,” added the officer.

Worst-hit

The worst affected routes included NH-8 between Delhi and Gurgaon, the road from Delhi airport to Gurgaon and the Gurgaon airport expressway. Apart from these, traffic jams were witnessed in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur, Chhatarpur, Vasant Vihar and Dhaula Kuan.

Frustrated commuters took to social media to vent their anger.

A motorist returning to his Gurgaon home from his central Delhi office said he was forced to park his vehicle after getting stuck in “unusually slow traffic” for over two hours.