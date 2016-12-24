Mangu Singh’s tenure extended

more-in

The tenure of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) managing director Mangu Singh, which was set to end this month, was extended till 2020 on Friday.

Mr. Singh had taken over the reins of the DMRC from E. Sreedharan on January 1, 2012. The DMRC is a joint venture between the Central and Delhi governments. The Delhi government had earlier proposed a five-year extension for Mr. Singh, who was set to retire on December 31. The proposal was sent to the Central government for its nod.

“The Government of the NCT of Delhi, in accordance with provisions under Article 130 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the DMRC, and after obtaining concurrence of the Central government, is pleased to extend the tenure of Mr. Singh up to December 14, 2020, i.e., up to the date of attaining the age of 65 years,” read the order signed by Vikram Dev Dutt, the Transport Secretary of the Delhi government.

With DMRC from the start

Mr. Singh has been a part of the DMRC since its inception. During his tenure as managing director, he oversaw the expansion of Phase-III of the Delhi Metro’s network, during which new sections were opened to the public. These new sections included the Violet Line from Central Secretariat to Faridabad, and the extension from Central Secretariat to Mandi House and then ITO, apart from the Jahangirpuri to Badli section. During his tenure, the DMRC also procured new and state-of-the-art coaches.

“Apart from management of the corporation and expansion of the metro network, Mr. Singh is very particular about safety, both on site and that of commuters and about environment. In fact, the harnessing of solar power at metro stations and depots for production of electricity received a major thrust during his tenure,” said a senior DMRC official. Mr. Singh is an Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer of the 1981 batch.