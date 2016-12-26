Mandoli Jail finally opens

more-in

The new Mandoli Jail became operational in October, almost eight years after construction began, hopefully providing a solution to overcrowding and resulting violence in Tihar Jail.

For years, there was talk of the new jail becoming operational soon, but deadlines kept getting breached. It was Sudhir Yadav, the new Director General of Prisons, who took over in May and ensured that the process was hastened.

The first batch of 50 inmates were shifted from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail on October 20. The prison complex, which has six jails, can house 3,776 inmates. It could ease the pressure on Tihar and Rohini jails, which house 14,469 prisoners against the sanctioned strength of 6,250.

Primarily believed to be a result of overcrowding, the two old prisons witnessed several incidents of violence over the years. Interestingly, no serious violence has been reported since relocation was initiated.