Man with gold bars in rectum held at IGIA

: A passenger was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Monday for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars into the country by hiding them in his rectum. Four gold bars weighing 450 grams and estimated to be worth around Rs. 12 lakh were purportedly seized from him.

Accused detained

According to officials of the Customs Department, the passenger had arrived from Bangkok and was detained based on suspicion.

“Upon checking, we found that he was hiding four gold bars hiding in his rectum. He did not have any valid document to prove ownership of the bars,” said a senior customs officer.

Smuggling link

Officials said it was being probed if the passenger was to hand over the gold to someone else. The role of a smuggling syndicate has not been ruled out. The accused is a resident of Patiala.