Man, wife murdered over property dispute

: A physically challenged man and his wife were murdered in south-west Delhi’s Bijwasan over a dispute linked to demonetisation, said the police on Tuesday.

The police have apprehended two juveniles – including the son of the main accused, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with another murder case – and arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting Sanjay Rana and his wife Lalita dead at their residence on November 14.

At the centre of the dispute is a 1,200 square yards property on which the deceased lived with their two daughters and his sister-in-law Kiran.

Asserting rights

The police said Sanjay’s daughters had inherited the property from his father, who had made it clear in his will that till his granddaughters were adults, the property could not be sold by anyone except him.

“Despite that, Sanjay promised to sell the property to one Rakesh for Rs. 80 lakh, of which Rs. 20 lakh was received by him in advance. This was early last year. Rakesh, at the time, was in jail in connection with the murder of his cousin over property dispute, but was handling the deal from Tihar,” said a police officer.

In the due course of time, Rakesh found out about the no-sale clause and that Sanjay and his wife had filed cases of various nature against his father and other family members.

“Rakesh then demanded a refund of the advance payment. Sanjay, however, refused to relent,” said the officer.

Deal gone wrong?

The statement continued. On November 8, Sanjay called Rakesh to say that he would return the money, but in the now-defunct Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, said the police.

Rakesh, however, refused to accept the proposition knowing that depositing such a huge amount in bank would invite troubles for him. He then hatched the murder plan.

“He roped in four persons from Najafgarh village through the help of his juvenile son and promised them hefty a amount for executing the crime. He specifically roped in juveniles so that they can escape the severity of law,” said the officer.

Among others was a 17-year-old from his village, who is a former national-level badminton player.

As per the plan, two boys knocked at the door of Sanjay’s house. When Kiran answered, the boys told her that they needed rooms on rent and would pay the advance rent to Sanjay. The latter asked the boys to meet at a nearby shop till he came.

The boys, however, said they had no time to spare. Meanwhile, Lalita had come outside and joined her husband in the courtyard.

“Immediately the boys fired indiscriminately at the couple. They then fled from the spot,” said the officer.