Man who ‘cheated’ 300 hotels held

more-in

Accused would hit plush hotels across country, stay for days and slip away without paying dues

: The Delhi Police have arrested a Tamil Nadu resident, who has allegedly cheated at least 300 hotel owners so far by not settling dues and absconding after enjoying their hospitality for days. He has also been accused of stealing valuables from these plush hotels.

Released from Kerala jail

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surender Kumar said the accused, 59-year-old Vincent John, would terminate his stay without informing the hotel authorities. He was arrested in some of these cases earlier. In fact, he was released from a jail in Kerala this October.

Stealing valuables

“He admitted to having stayed in more than 300 four-star and five-star hotels across India and not paying dues in any of them. He also stole hotel valuables like laptops, LCD projectors, expensive liquor, cigarettes, hair dryers, etc., and left the hotels with his luggage prior to his scheduled departure,” said Mr. Kumar.

Time in Tihar

The police added that there were complaints against John in every corner of the country, including all four metros. Despite serving a five-year term in Tihar Jail in the past, he would check into more hotels upon his release, the police said.

One of his first targets was Hotel Taj at Marine Drive near Gateway of India. “He was first arrested in 1991, when he stole articles from the hotel. He was recently released from Thiruvananthapuram Jail on October 14,” said Mr. Kumar.

Let down by hotel

The modus operandi allegedly adopted by John has its genesis in a “let-down” by the director of a major hotel chain in the country, said the police.

“John hails from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and worked as a tourist guide in Puducherry nearly three decades ago. He would take tourist groups to hotels and in exchange would receive some commission and free stay. Once he had an argument with the owner of one such hotel over non-payment of commission. That, he alleged, changed the course of his life,” said another police officer.

His most recent target was Radisson Hotel in Dwarka, where he failed to pay bills to the tune of Rs.49,000. He also allegedly stole a laptop, said the police. Based on a tip-off, he was arrested from Okhla.