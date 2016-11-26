Man tries to jump into Lok Sabha chamber

more-in

A man sitting in the Visitors’ Gallery of the Lok Sabha allegedly tried to jump over the railings into the House on Friday, but his bid was foiled by security personnel present in Parliament.

The incident happened around 11.15 a.m., shortly after the proceedings were adjourned following protests by members of the Opposition over demonetisation.

An MP pointed towards security personnel in the visitors’ gallery grappling with a person, whose right foot was hanging from the wooden railings.

A police officer said Rakesh Singh Baghel, from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, had entered Parliament premises using a a letter signed by a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh. Had he succeeded in his attempt, he would have landed on the Treasury Benches.

Why he took the step is not clear yet, the police said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said Mr. Baghel might be released with a warning after enquiry.