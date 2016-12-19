Man succumbs to gunshot injuries

more-in

A 50-year-old man succumbed to a gunshot injury he had sustained at a celebratory firing in west Delhi’s Nangloi area on December 15, 10 days after the incident took place. A man has been arrested in this connection.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yusuf, a resident of Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the incident happened around 11.30 p.m. on December 6 during ring-ceremony celebrations at the community centre in Nangloi.

The family had booked a tent house which provided attendants for the guests, Yusuf being one of them.

Shot in the neck

According to the police, the accused Dharmendra was one of the guests at the ring-ceremony and he and others had indulged in celebratory firing. While it was on, one bullet from Dharmendra’s firearm hit Yusuf in the neck.

A call was made to the police control room and the the accused was arrested from the spot. Yusuf was rushed to a hospital and after spending 10 days in a ventilator at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, he succumbed to injuries. They said he was inebriated when he opened fire with a pistol which he procured illegally from Aligarh.

Intentional?

The police said preliminary investigation had provided the possibility that the accused intentionally fired at Yusuf after he had an argument with him over some service issue.

A case of murder has been registered at the Nangloi police station. The accused in the case, Dharmendra (27), is also allegedly involved in another incident when a person was injured in 2009, said the police.