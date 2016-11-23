Man strangles lover to death

more-in

: In what seems to be a suicide pact gone wrong, a 23-year-old MBA student allegedly strangled his 37-year-old lover to death in south-west Delhi’s Bindapur on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar. The police said Kumar and his lover had decided to kill themselves as they were married to different partners and were upset that they could not live together. “The man backed out of the pact as he got nervous at the last moment. The woman, however, had already consumed sulphas pills by then. He told us that he killed her because he could not bear the sight of her writhing in pain,” said a senior police officer.

When Kumar confided in his father about the incident, he forced him to surrendered before the police. The victim’s sister told the police that the former had told her that they were taking the extreme step as she could not live with Deepak, but she added that he had tutored her to say so. The victim also told her sister to take care of her son.