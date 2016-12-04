Man stabbed over old enmity

more-in

: A man was allegedly stabbed to death at a marriage function here on Saturday.

The police said Sanjay Yadav was stabbed over 10 times by his neighbour Pradeep over old enmity.

“The accused was playing songs at the party. When the victim requested him to play a particular song, Pradeep refused. Soon, an argument ensued between them, said O. P. Chowdhary, the Station House Officer of Loni Kotwali.

Accused arrested

Infuriated, Pradeep took out a knife and stabbed Yadav. The police reached the spot and arrested Pradeep.

A case of murder has been registered against him The weapon has been recovered. The police said investigation into the case was on.—PTI