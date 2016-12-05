Man stabbed 21 times

more-in

: A 19-year-old motor mechanic was stabbed 21 times with an ice pick, allegedly by a group of men, in south-east Delhi’s Sangam Vihar in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened when victim Feroz was on his way to a friend’s house on his bike, said a senior police officer.

Brutal attack

“At least four men stopped him near a school in the area and attacked him using a ice pick. They then fled from the spot,” said the officer.

Around midnight, a passer-by spotted Feroz lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

A team rushed to the spot and took the victim to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police established his identity on the basis of his motorcycle’s registration number.

They then informed his family.

Suspects detained

The police have detained the suspects, but did not reveal their identities or the motive behind the murder.

“We are questioning the suspects. It is too early to comment on the motive,” said the officer.

A case of murder has been registered at the Sangam Vihar police station.