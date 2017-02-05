Man protests wife’s harassment, killed

more-in

: Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man whose wife was being harassed by one of them in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sudhir alias Nanhe, 23, and Sameer alias Sonu, 20, were arrested from Khajuri Khas on February 2 and 3, respectively, in connection with the murder of the husband, Rajesh.

Abused over phone

The trouble began when Sudhir dialled a mobile number by mistake. Rajesh’s wife returned the call and he allegedly misbehaved with her and subsequently started harassing and abusing her, the police said.

This, the police were told, had been happening for the last seven to eight months, and Rajesh had warned Sudhir against harassing his wife.

Body found

On the pretext of solving their differences, Sudhir invited the victim on January 29 for drinks and killed him in Yamuna Khadar near Khajuri Chowk, the police said.

On January 30, the body was found partially burnt and with a slit throat, said DCP (North-East) A.K. Singla. The accused had taken the purse containing the ID of the deceased and ₹450, he said.

“There were no clues in the case, except a tailor’s mark on the pant worn by the deceased. A team was sent to the tailor at New Ashok Nagar and he could only tell the name of the deceased and shared a mobile number from his receipt book,” said Mr. Singla.

The address, in which the mobile number was registered, was found to be fake.

Locations traced

“Some numbers were zeroed in on and focus was centred on a mobile number from which the deceased had received calls on the night of January 29. The locations were found to be New Ashok Nagar and Khajuri Khas at the probable time of the murder,” the DCP further said.

The number was traced, and Sudhir and his accomplice were arrested.

Sudhir has previously been involved in a case under the POCSO Act, among other crimes.