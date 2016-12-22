Man kills girl after rape bid, arrested

more-in

: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a minor girl after a failed rape bid.

The eight-year-old victim, a resident of a village in Manesar, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from her house on July 29. The matter was reported to the police, but she could not be traced. Two days later, her body was found at an isolated place in the same village. Keeping in view the gravity of the crime, the investigation into the matter was handed over to the Crime Unit, Bilaspur.

The police team found that one Tikaram, a Nepalese man, had visited the victim’s house the day she had gone missing. Tikaram had also been missing from his rented accommodation since the crime came to light.

The police mounted technical surveillance, and Tikaram was located at Barnala in Punjab. He was arrested at Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram when he came to meet his relatives.

‘Victim lured’

During interrogation, Tikaram purportedly told the police that he had drinks with the victim’s father on the day of commission of crime and later lured the girl to a secluded place with a Rs.10 note on the pretext of buying her biscuits and chocolates. He tried to rape her, but she resisted and raised an alarm. He then strangled her to death out of frustration and fled to Punjab to evade arrest, the police said. The accused inked a different name on his hand to hide his identity, the police said. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to police custody.