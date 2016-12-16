Man jumps to death in Ghaziabad mall

more-in

: A 22-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the third floor of a shopping mall in Ghaziabad on Wednesday night. The police found a suicide note from his possession. The deceased’s girl friend had also jumped off of a shopping mall in Delhi on September 22, this year.

The alleged suicide took place around 7.45pm at the Shopprix mall in Sector 5 of Vaishali, which falls under the purview of the Indirapuram police station. With the help of locals, the police rushed the seriously injured man to Yashoda Hospital in Kaushambi. The police said the man landed in the lounge area on the lower ground floor inside the well of the building, adding that he had suffered multiple injuries from the impact.

“The deceased has been identified as Rinku Kumar Minhas, a native of Karauli district in Rajsthan. On Thursday morning, he was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital,” Babar Raza Zaidi, SHO, Indirapuram police station told The Hindu.

Suicide note

“In the suicide note, the youth has mentioned the recent death of his lady love as the reason behind him taking the extreme step. We have recovered his mobile phone. Before taking the plunge, the man had sent a message to a person saying that he is going to commit suicide. The number to which the message was sent has been traced to Rajasthan,” said Mr. Zaidi.

An excerpt from the suicide note read, “Mother and father, I am sorry for ending my life and bringing shame to the family. I had promised that girl that we will live together and die together... Now that she is gone I have to end my life as well…”

Girlfriend’s death

“The deceased’s 17-year-old female friend had committed suicide on September 22 by jumping off the third floor of Cross River Mall in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar. She had been suffering from depression days before her death. Minhas had also been lodged in jail in connection with her suicide. He was released on bail but was traumatised,” added Mr. Zaidi.

Minhas was an engineering graduate from Jaipur and had been held for abetment of suicide. Nearly a month ago, he was released on bail. His female friend was a first-year BBA student at a private institute in Sector 62, Noida. She was staying with her parents and two younger brothers in a quarter allotted to her father, a sub-inspector in Provincial Armed Constabulary, on the campus of 41 PAC Battalion in Vaishali, Ghaziabad.

The writer is a freelance journalist