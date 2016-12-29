Man held within minutes of car theft in north Delhi

more-in

: After allegedly lifting several vehicles in the Capital, luck finally ran out for a gang on Tuesday as a car stolen by them recently was recovered within 45 minutes of the crime.

While four persons were involved in the robbery, the police were able to nab only one of them. The investigators said they hope to catch the other three based on information provided by the arrested accused.

Thrown out of car

The most recent car theft took place on the Burari Flyover in north Delhi. The victim, Mohar Singh, made a call to the police saying that four men had thrown him out of his Tata Sumo car before making away with it, said Jatin Narwal, DCP (North).

Even as an FIR in this connection was being registered at Burari police station, sub-inspector Yegender used his contacts to identify the people behind the robbery. Within minutes, the vehicle was traced to nearby Jahangirpuri.

A team was immediately dispatched to the spot and the robbed vehicle was spotted. “Two men were seen sitting inside the vehicle. When confronted by the police team, the duo decided to run,” said Mr. Narwal.

Long chase

The officer claimed that his men chased the suspects through narrow streets for almost a kilometre before one of them was nabbed.

The other managed to escape. The apprehended suspect was identified as Harvinder Singh.

On inspection of the robbed car, the police realised that the battery, the music system and the documents of the vehicle had already been removed.

Recent contact

The police said Singh disclosed during questioning that he earned his livelihood by ferrying passengers in a tempo.

He had recently come in contact with the other three suspects and started committing robberies with them. The other three men have been accused of being involved in a series of vehicle robberies.